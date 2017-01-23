Journey rolls into New Orleans this June

Journey will be rolling into New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center this June.

Friday, June 9 Journey fans will be “Faithfully” doing some “Lovin,’ Touchin’ and Squeezin” to all the classic hits from the iconic 1980s group.

Asia, another 1980s rock staple, will turn up the “Heat of the Moment” as the opening act for the evening.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website.

2017 Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees Journey will be touring with nearly the entire original lineup.

The soaring voice of Steve Perry, however, is not among those listed to appear.

The band will open their tour in Osaka, Japan in February with several dates in Asia.

The band then has at least four months of dates in North America.

