Journey rolls into New Orleans this June

A 6-year-old New Orleans girl fwas found wandering on a Chalmette street Tuesday on the morning of April 25 after she had fallen asleep on a school bus and and gone unnoticed by the driver, who had returned home after finishing his route, according to St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann.more>>
A 6-year-old New Orleans girl was found wandering on a Chalmette street Tuesday after she had fallen asleep on a school bus and and gone unnoticed by the driver, according to St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann.more>>
A police chase ended in a fatal crash in Harvey on Wednesday, closing a stretch of Destrehan Avenue.more>>
A police chase ended in a fatal crash in Harvey on Wednesday, closing a stretch of Destrehan Avenue.more>>
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand announced an arrest Wednesday in connection with a Terrytown homicide that left a mother dead.more>>
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand announced an arrest Wednesday in connection with a Terrytown homicide that left a mother dead.more>>
A weak cold front will bring a chance for rain overnight tonight but we're also watching a stronger storm for the weekend.more>>
A weak cold front will bring a chance for rain overnight tonight but we're also watching a stronger storm for the weekend.more>>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.more>>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.more>>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.more>>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.more>>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.more>>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.more>>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.more>>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.more>>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.more>>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.more>>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.more>>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.more>>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.more>>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.more>>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.more>>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.more>>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.more>>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.more>>