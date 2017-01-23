BP announces start of major expansion in the Gulf of Mexico

It's almost unheard of, but an East Bank fire department is asking the public to vote "no" on a millage increase for fire service.more>>
Many mock drafts, including FOX 8's Sean Fazende, predict the Saints will take Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett.more>>
A new data breach prompts Chipotle customers to check their bank and credit card accounts.more>>
The head of the New Orleans Firefighters Union confirmed today that a handful of firefighters were used to take down the Liberty Monument.more>>
St. Bernard residents are encouraged to turn in unwanted, expired prescription drugs and over-the-counter medication during its annual drug take-back day.more>>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.more>>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.more>>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.more>>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.more>>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.more>>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.more>>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.more>>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.more>>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.more>>
A teacher sent a 12-year-old to the principal’s office last Thursday when she noticed his haircut.more>>
