One child killed, another injured when driver crashes into a house

A driver crashed into a house in Houma killing one child and injuring another, Houma police said.

The accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Woodwind Drive.

During the investigation, Houma police received a call from the 200 block of Wimberley Way reporting a man in the middle of the road sitting in a vehicle described as a tan colored SUV.

The man, identified as William W. Holden, 60, was complaining that he was suffering from an undetermined medical condition.

When police approached the vehicle, Holden sped away from the scene, crashing into a mailbox in the 100 block of Wimberley Way, police said.

Holden then crashed into the house where the victims lived.

One child died from injuries sustained in the accident while the other was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Holden was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

No charges have been filed pending further investigation.

Additional information will be released as it develops.

