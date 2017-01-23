Deputies nab suspected mini storage burglar

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office announced an arrest in a series of burglaries at two mini storage facilities in the Houma area.

According to a press release, TPSO detectives connected 34-year-old Joseph Bellow, Jr. to four burglaries that happened between Jan.15 to Jan.18 at Southdown Mini Storage and Bayou Gardens Mini Storage. Deputies arrested Bellow Thursday evening in the parking lot of a home improvement store, after several days into the investigation.

Deputies had his vehicle towed to the sheriff's office for further investigation. Investigators later obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, and recovered several stolen items.

Bellow, Jr. was arrested on four counts of simple burglary and remains in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $40,000.00 bond.

