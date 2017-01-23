Chef John Folse: Creole kumquat & mustard-glazed Cornish hens

The great thing about this type of dish is that many variations and flavors can be achieved if the cook gets creative. This recipe can also be made with boneless breasts of chicken on the grill. The hens could also be substituted with a large roasting capon.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

6 (2-pound) Cornish hens

18 kumquats, halved or split

4 tbsps Creole mustard

¼ cup orange juice

¼ cup melted butter

3 tbsps chopped basil

3 tbsps chopped thyme

3 tbsps chopped tarragon

4 tbsps minced garlic

salt and black pepper to taste

Creole seasoning to taste

1½ tbsps honey

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Rinse hens inside and out under cold running water. Drain well and place birds on a large roasting pan with 1-inch lip. Rub orange juice and melted butter over chicken and under breast skin. In a large mixing bowl, combine kumquats, basil, thyme, tarragon and garlic. Place a small amount of herb mixture under breast skin. Rub remaining herbs inside and out of each hen then season generously with salt, pepper and Creole seasoning. Roast chicken, uncovered, 30–40 minutes or until golden brown and completely cooked to 165°F. In a small bowl, combine mustard, honey and pan drippings. Using a pastry brush, coat breasts and legs with mustard glaze. Bake 5–10 additional minutes or until glaze is golden brown.

