City, state to unveil big boost to public safety spending

A host of New Orleans and state officials will be on hand as Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu what is being touted as a significant investment in public safety.
Officials to announce a plan for citywide public safety investments.
In addition to Edwards and Landrieu, New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison will be on hand as well as other public safety officials, members of the New Orleans City Council and state legislators.
A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. at City Hall.
Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
It's almost unheard of, but an East Bank fire department is asking the public to vote "no" on a millage increase for fire service.more>>
It's almost unheard of, but an East Bank fire department is asking the public to vote "no" on a millage increase for fire service.more>>
Many mock drafts, including FOX 8's Sean Fazende, predict the Saints will take Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett.more>>
Many mock drafts, including FOX 8's Sean Fazende, predict the Saints will take Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett.more>>
A new data breach prompts Chipotle customers to check their bank and credit card accounts.more>>
A new data breach prompts Chipotle customers to check their bank and credit card accounts.more>>
The head of the New Orleans Firefighters Union confirmed today that a handful of firefighters were used to take down the Liberty Monument.more>>
The head of the New Orleans Firefighters Union confirmed today that a handful of firefighters were used to take down the Liberty Monument.more>>
St. Bernard residents are encouraged to turn in unwanted, expired prescription drugs and over-the-counter medication during its annual drug take-back day.more>>
St. Bernard residents are encouraged to turn in unwanted, expired prescription drugs and over-the-counter medication during its annual drug take-back day.more>>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.more>>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.more>>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.more>>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.more>>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.more>>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.more>>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.more>>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.more>>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.more>>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.more>>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.more>>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.more>>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.more>>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.more>>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.more>>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.more>>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.more>>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.more>>
A teacher sent a 12-year-old to the principal’s office last Thursday when she noticed his haircut.more>>
A teacher sent a 12-year-old to the principal’s office last Thursday when she noticed his haircut.more>>