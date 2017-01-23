City, state to unveil big boost to public safety spending

A host of New Orleans and state officials will be on hand as Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu what is being touted as a significant investment in public safety.

Officials to announce a plan for citywide public safety investments.

In addition to Edwards and Landrieu, New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison will be on hand as well as other public safety officials, members of the New Orleans City Council and state legislators.

A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. at City Hall.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.