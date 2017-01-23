Cowering coyote corralled and crated on Frenchman Street

A local trapper says he’s never seen anything like he saw Sunday.

The trapper was called to Dat Dog on Frenchman Street to remove a coyote that was cowering on a second story restaurant balcony.

Trapper Suzy, who works with the hunter, snared the coyote and put the animal in a crate.

Schmidt says he deals with dozens of nuisance animals every year. But he has never had to pull one from such a busy area.

The coyote remains caged in St. Rose.

If no one comes forward to adopt the animal, he will be euthanized according Louisiana state law.

The animal cannot be re-released into the wild as he could potentially be a nuisance to others.

