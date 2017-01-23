Public works employee accused of dealing drugs out of parish-owned vehicle

St. John Parish Public Works employee Bryant Daigre, Senior was arrested Friday and booked with several drug charges.

Deputies with the St. John Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division say they had Daigre under surveillance for allegedly using a parish-owned vehicle to distribute narcotics while on duty.

On January 20, detectives say Daigre was stopped and found in possession of over an ounce of crack cocaine that was in his pocket and concealed in his hat, about $1,400 in cash, a razor blade with cocaine residue and a digital scale that was hidden in a St. John Parish Public Works Department vehicle.

Daigre worked as a meter reader for the parish's Public Works Department.

Detectives also used a search warrant to search Daigre's personal vehicle. They say they found .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, additional crack cocaine and material used to manufacture crack cocaine.

"We have been working closely with the Sheriff's Office throughout the investigation and will continue to cooperate fully," Parish President Natalie Robottom said. "I'm extremely disappointed in the actions of this individual as this type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. It is not representative of the majority of parish employees. The investigation is ongoing, and the employee will be afforded his due process under the Civil Service guidelines."

Daigre was booked with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia 1st offense, illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous subject, and creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of a controlled dangerous subject. He is being held in custody in lieu of a $126,500 bond.

