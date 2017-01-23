Cassidy's alternative health care plan would allow states to keep Obamacare

Louisiana senator Bill Cassidy unveiled a plan on Monday to replace Obamacare, but that plan also leaves it up to individual states on whether they want to keep it. Cassino explained his "Patient Freedom Act of 2017" in Washington D.C. saying it would put power back in the hands of the states and individuals when it comes to their health care, not the federal government.

Cassidy says the plan he co-sponsors with Senator Susan Collins of Maine would return power to the states, increase access to affordable health care to all Americans and improve patient choice.

Cassidy says the plan would cover more people than Obamacare and ease the burden of high deductibles. "We would pre-fund health savings accounts in the state alternative plan, so when someone took their daughter to the urgent care, there would be money in the HSA account to pay for that visit if the HSA is required", says Cassidy.

The Louisiana senator says if a state does not want to sign on to the alternative plan, it can stick with Obamacare or not take any dollars from Medicaid expansion or those who are on the exchanges at all.

