Man killed in Covington house fire, 2 others injured

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire that resulted in the death of Covington man.
Around 1:30 a.m Sunday, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, and St. Tammany Fire District #13, responded to a house fire at 72347 Forest Drive in Covington.
When deputies arrived, they located three people outside of the home, two of which suffered severe burns and were taken to a burn center in Baton Rouge.
They indicated that 28-year-old Brandon Kellum was still inside, but the fire was too extreme for first responders to enter safely.
After the flames were extinguished, a body was discovered inside.
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston’s office conducted an autopsy Monday and ruled the cause of death as asphyxia by smoke inhalation and by thermal burns.
Although the body is believed to be 28-year-old Brandon Kellum, additional tests are being conducted to confirm the identity of the body due to the extreme disfigurement caused by the fire.
The manner of death is still unclassified at this time.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the A.T.F., and the Louisiana Fire Marshal are investigating the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
