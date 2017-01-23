Person of interest sought in hit-and-run where victim was dragged for miles

New Orleans police have issued a composite sketch of a person of interest wanted in connection with a hit-and-run where the victim was dragged underneath the car for six miles from the French Quarter to the West Bank.

The victim, 28-year-old Josh Woodruff, was found on New Year's Day 2016 on the Crescent City Connection just before the General DeGualle Drive exit.

According to police, the person of interest was seen driving what they believe to be a black Nissan Altima or Toyota Camry. He was last seen driving the vehicle westbound across the Crescent City Connection before exiting at General DeGualle and L.B. Landry Avenue.

The person of interest is described as a black male, who is 18-24 years of age. He has a thin build, a brown/light brown complexion, thin braids and a green wing tattoo outline on the left side of his neck. Investigators say that the individual is wanted for questioning.

Police said Woodruff, a native of Omaha, NE and a Harvard graduate, was struck near the intersection of Decatur and Dumaine Streets around 1 a.m. His family has remained in contact with NOPD investigators who continued to work the case in order to bring the Woodruffs some closure.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Anthony Pontiff at 504-658-6237 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.