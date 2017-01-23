David: Winter returns

Winter is finally making a return to the area and this time it's likely to stick around for awhile. Beautiful, sunny weather is expected for Tuesday. There will be a slight warm-up on Wednesday with a few showers as another cold front arrives.

From Thursday into early next week, a cool January pattern will take hold. Temperatures will run slightly below average right through the weekend. It doesn't look like we will see any freezes for the South Shore but there could be a couple of nights near freezing north of the lake by the weekend.

-David Bernard

