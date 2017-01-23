Drew Brees headed to Pro Bowl

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is headed to the Pro Bowl, the team announced Monday. Brees will replace Matt Ryan who is playing in Super Bowl LI. Brees led the NFL in completions (471), attempts (673) and yards (5,208) this season and was second in completion percentage (70.0%).

Brees will be the lone Saints representative in Orlando. It's his tenth Pro Bowl appearance in his illustrious 16-year career. The game will be played Sunday night.

