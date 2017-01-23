New Orleans police investigating homicide after body found in Bayou St. John

New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in the St. Bernard Area after a body was found in Bayou St. John. The incident occurred Monday evening in the 4000 block of Davey Street.

Police say that the body of a female was recovered from the water and after further investigation, the case was re-classified as a homicide.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD homicide detective Barrett Morton at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

