Sen. Cassidy pushes his plan to replace federal health care reform law

In the three days of the 2017 draft, 253 players will be selected. It's improbable to forecast who...impossible to forecast where.more>>
In the three days of the 2017 draft, 253 players will be selected. It's improbable to forecast who...impossible to forecast where.more>>
The recent cases of teachers and students interacting on social media then engaging in sexual affairs causes some to argue it has created an avenue for ill-intentioned instructors to prey on children.more>>
The recent cases of teachers and students interacting on social media then engaging in sexual affairs causes some to argue it has created an avenue for ill-intentioned instructors to prey on children.more>>
It's almost unheard of, but an East Bank fire department is asking the public to vote "no" on a millage increase for fire service.more>>
It's almost unheard of, but an East Bank fire department is asking the public to vote "no" on a millage increase for fire service.more>>
Many mock drafts, including FOX 8's Sean Fazende, predict the Saints will take Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett.more>>
Many mock drafts, including FOX 8's Sean Fazende, predict the Saints will take Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett.more>>
A new data breach prompts Chipotle customers to check their bank and credit card accounts.more>>
A new data breach prompts Chipotle customers to check their bank and credit card accounts.more>>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.more>>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.more>>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.more>>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.more>>