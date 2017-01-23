Domino's driver dies in hail of gunfire from passing car in Algiers

New Orleans police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Domino's delivery driver in Algiers.

The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Stratford Place and Westchester Street.

Police said the victim was training another Domino's employee and was walking back to his SUV when someone drove by and opened fire. The person in training, who was in the passenger's seat, was not injured. Neighbors said they heard eight or more shots.

The victim's identity has not been released. Robbery did not appear to be a motive.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

In March of 2015, a Domino's driver and father of three was killed while making a delivery in the Lower Ninth Ward. That crime prompted the company to consider changing its policies and procedures to try to keep drivers safer. It is not known what, if any, action the company took. Domino's said it typically restricts orders to dangerous areas, based on information the company receives from the NOPD.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.