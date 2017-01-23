Pelicans knock off Cavaliers at home

Anthony Davis was in a sports coat, reduced to spectator because of a quad contusion. But he had one of the best seats on the house as his teammates found a way to beat the defending NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night by a score of 124-122.

In his absence, teammates Jrue Holiday and Terrance Jones stepped up. Jones with a career high 36-points, while Holiday finished with 33. And the pair also contributed 11-rebounds and 10-assists respectively as the Pelicans never trailed in a game that few gave them a chance to win.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, got a monster game from Kyrie Irving, who finished with a game high 49-points. James finished with 26. But a pair of late defensive stops sealed the win for the Pelicans who were coming off their worse loss of the season Friday night against the lowly Brooklyn Nets.

Now, the Pels, who are two-and-one on this current home stand, will get ready for another challenge Wednesday night when Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder roll into town.

