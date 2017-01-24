Your Weather Authority: A beautiful, sunny Tuesday ahead

After a seasonable start to the morning, expect a beautiful, sunny day.

Temperatures will climb near 70 degrees Tuesday. As southerly winds develop, temperatures won't fall as far overnight and lows will reach the 50s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

The next front approaches on Wednesday, but the area will be warming up until it arrives. Plan for highs to reach the upper 70s in spots with a few showers.

Behind the front, the skies will clear and temperatures will fall overnight.

From Thursday into early next week, a cool January pattern will take hold. Temperatures will run slightly below average right through the weekend.

No freezes appear in store for the south shore, but there could be a couple of nights near freezing north of the lake.

