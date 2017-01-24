One killed in two-vehicle crash on I-510

One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday night on I-510.

The accident happened on Paris Road near the Almonaster Avenue exit just after 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a gray, Nissan Altima was heading northbound on I-510 in the left lane. Another vehicle was traveling northbound in the right lane.

As both vehicles approached the Almonaster exit, the Nissan attempted to change lanes striking the other vehicle. The Nissan then hit the Almonaster exit sign.

The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the victim's name and cause of death, upon autopsy and notification of family.

No further information is currently available.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6215.

