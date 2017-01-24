Domino's driver killed in Algiers shooting was father of 4

The Orleans Parish Coroner has identified the man shot to death after delivering a pizza to a home in Algiers.

Michael County, 49, father of four was shot to death Monday night in the 900 block of Stafford Place.

The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Stratford Place and Westchester Street.

Police said the victim was training another Domino's employee and was walking back to his SUV when someone drove by and opened fire. The person in training, who was in the passenger's seat, was not injured. Neighbors said they heard eight or more shots.

