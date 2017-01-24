Sign up for the Crescent City Classic

Are you ready to suit up for the Crescent City Classic? Registration is open now for all participants.

On April 15th, 2017, over 20,000 people are expected to gather in downtown New Orleans for the 10k race. The Crescent City Classic is a tradition that happens every Easter weekend. The race will begin in front of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Poydras St., proceed through the French Quarter to Esplanade Avenue before ending at City Park.

General 10k admission runs about $40 until February 28th. Military participants can register for $35. Online registration closes April 11th.

Leading up to the race, Fox 8 will air special Workout Wednesday segments offering tips from personal trainers.

