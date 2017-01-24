Lineup announced for 2017 French Quarter Festival

Crowds braving the weather at French Quarter Festival

The lineup for the 2017 French Quarter Festival was announced Tuesday.

Festival-goers can expect over 60 of New Orleans' finest restaurants at 'The World's Largest Jazz Brunch,' and music from over 1,700 world-class, local musicians, and over a dozen special events.

This year's festival will feature more than 20 new artists including Aaron Neville who will make his festival debut.

Other debuts include Cedric Watson and Bijou Creole, Cole Williams Band, Cupid, Messy Cookers Jazz Band, Mo'Fess, Love Evolution, Perdido Jazz Band, T'Monde, and Valerie Sassyfrass.

The following is a list of some of the performances. A full schedule will be released in March.

Thursday, April 6

*Festival debuts

Aaron Neville *

Bag of Donuts

Benny Grunch and the Bunch

Big Easy Playboys

Brass-A-Holics

Brother Tyrone & The Mindbenders

Cedric Watson and Bijou Creole *

Cha Wa

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Darcy Malone and The Tangle

Dr. Michael White

Ellis Marsalis

Evan Christopher's Clarinet Road

Ingrid Lucia

Joe Krown

John "Papa" Gros

Lena Prima and Band

Love Evolution *

Mahogany Brass Band

Mia Borders

Mo'Fess

Naughty Professor

Otra

PresHall Brass

The PorterTrio

The Whiskey Penguins

Waylon Thibodeaux Band

Friday, April 7

Alexis & the Samurai

Amanda Shaw

Audacity Brass Band

Banu Gibson and New Orleans Hot Jazz

Big Sam's Funky Nation

Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band

Cedryl Ballou & the Zydeco Trendsetters *

Charmaine Neville

Corey Henry's Treme Funktet

Cullen Landry and the Midnight Streetcar Band featuring Al "Carnival Time" Johnson

Cupid

Dayna Kurtz

Debauche

Fredy Omar con su Banda

G and The Swinging Three *

Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue

Gina Brown & Anutha Level

Higher Heights Band Revue featuring Zion Trinity, Raging Rebelz and Early Brooks, Jr.

Hot Stuff featuring Becky Allen

Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans

Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes

Kid Merv and All That Jazz

Lagniappe Brass Band

Leroy Jones' Original Hurricane Brass Band

Louisiana LeRoux *

Lynn Drury Band

MainLine

Marc Stone

Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns

Miss Sophie Lee

Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles

The Nayo Jones Experience *

New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings

Organic Trio

Panorama Jazz Band

Partners N Crime & The Big Easy Bounce Band featuring DJ Jubilee

Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band

Storyville Stompers Brass Band

Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots

Susan Cowsill

The Dixie Cups

The Mid-City Aces *

The Tin Men

Tonya Boyd-Cannon *

Topsy Chapman and Solid Harmony

Tuba Skinny

Washboard Rodeo *

Saturday, April 8

Alex McMurray

Andre Bohren

Barbara Shorts and Blue Jazz

Big Chief Bo Dollis, Jr. & the Wild Magnolias

Big Frank & Lil Frank and the Dirty Old Men *

Chris Ardoin & Nu Step

Christian Serpas & Ghost Town

Colin Lake

Dash Rip Rock

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

Erica Falls

Gregory Agid Quartet *

Honey Island Swamp Band

Hot Rod Lincoln

John Rankin

Kenneth Terry Jazz Band *

Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers

King James & The Special Men

Lars Edegran's New Orleans Ragtime Orchestra

Lawrence Cotton Legendary Experience

Lillian Boutté & Gumbo Zaire

Lost Bayou Ramblers

Louis Ford and His New Orleans Flairs

Messy Cookers Jazz Band *

Muevelo

Naydja CoJoe

New Orleans Classic Jazz Orchestra

New Orleans Moonshiners

New Orleans Nightcrawlers

New Orleans Swamp Donkeys

Orange Kellin's New Orleans Deluxe Orchestra

Perdido Jazz Band *

Players Ella and Louie Tribute Band

Red Wolf Brass Band

Robin Barnes

Roland Guerin

Shotgun Jazz Band

Some Like it Hot Traditional Jazz Band

Sons of Jazz Brass Band

Soul Project NOLA

Soul Rebels

Sweet Cecilia

Sweet Crude

Tank and The Bangas

Terrance "Hollywood" Taplin leads the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Thais Clark& her JAZZsters

The Asylum Chorus

The Dukes Of Dixieland

The Iguanas

The Mr. *

The New Orleans Po'Boys

The New Orleans Suspects

The Original Pinettes Brass Band

The Pfister Sisters

The Ronnie Kole Show featuring John Perkins

The Smoking Time Jazz Club

Tim Laughlin

Tom McDermott and His Jazz Hellions

Tommy Sancton's New Orleans Legacy Band

Treme Brass Band

Valerie Sassyfras *

Walter "Wolfman" Washington and the Roadmasters

Water Seed Music

Wayne and Same Ol' 2-Step *

Sunday, April 9

Anaïs St. John

Andrew Hall's Society Brass Band

Astral Project

Babineaux Sisters Band

Bamboula 2000

Bill Summers & Jazalsa

Bonerama

Bucktown All-Stars

Chance Bushman & The Ibervillianaires

Charlie Halloran and the Quality 6

Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders

Cole Williams Band *

Corey Ledet

Creole String Beans

Dancing at Dusk with Tom Saunders and the Tomcats

Don Jamison Heritage School of Music

Garden District Band

Harpist Rachel Van Voorhees

James Andrews

Jeremy Davenport

Joe Cabral Thrio

John Boutté

John Mooney and Bluesiana

John Royen's New Orleans Rhythm Band

Kid Simmons Jazz Band

Kris Tokarski Band

Leif Pedersen's 1944 Big Band

Leroy Jones & New Orleans' Finest

Linnzi Zaorski

Little Freddie King

Los Po-Boy-Citos

Magnetic Ear

Mason Ruffner

The New Orleans Jazz Vipers

New Orleans Rhythm Devils

Ovi-G and the Froggies

Palmetto Bug Stompers

Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show

Raw Oyster Cult

Red Hot Brass Band

Remedy

Rockin' Dopsie and the Zydeco Twisters

Rory Danger & the Danger Dangers

Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs

Soul Brass Band *

Steve Pistorius & the Southern Syncopators

Stooges Brass Band

The Friendly Travelers

The Pentones *

T'Monde *

Tony Green and Gypsy Jazz

Wanda Rouzan and A Taste of New Orleans

Washboard Chaz Blues Trio

Wendell Brunious

Restaurants featured at this year's festival include Galatoire's, Muriel's, Praline Connection, Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse, Restaurant R'evolution, Broussard's, Love at First Bite, Royal House, GW Fins, House of Blues, Jacques-Imo's, K-Paul's, Mrs. Wheat's, Lasyone's Meat Pies, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Three Muses, and several others.

A French Quarter Festival second-line kickoff parade will take place April 6 at 10 a.m. The parade departs from the 100 block of Bourbon Street and makes its way to Jackson Square.

