Man shot after standoff with Kenner police

A man was shot and killed during a standoff with Kenner police Monday morning, according to initial police reports.

The incident started just after 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Webster Street.

Police received a call reporting an individual with a history of mental illness.

When officers arrived, they found Armond Brown, 25, was inside the residence preventing his brother from entering the home.

Brown, who had a history of mental illness, was armed with a knife, ordering his brother to leave.

Police learned Brown was not taking prescribed medications, not bathing, had limited sleep, and was talking about having spiritual powers.

After a lengthy standoff, Armond was shot by police shortly after 4 p.m. when he came out of the house and advanced on officers while armed with two knives.

Brown was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kenner Police Sergeant Jeff Adams at 504.712.2310.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.