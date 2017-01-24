I'll take my king cake with.....crickets???

If you're a king cake lover, are you getting bored with the same ole' cakes topped with colored sugar or icing? Maybe even the stuffed ones filled with cream cheese and fruit filling are becoming ho-hum.

For adventurers looking for something a bit more exotic, how about trying a king cakes that is both stuffed and topped with, well....crickets!

Yes, you can sample a crunchy cricket king cake at the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium. Cricket king cake is available to sample in the museum's popular insect kitchen, Bug Appétit now through Lundi Gras.

"At Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, we like to celebrate the holidays, bug style! Why would Mardi Gras be any different? Because king cakes are a big part of the Carnival season, we decided to offer our guests a chance to eat a special cricket topped king cake," said Jayme Necaise, Director of Animal and Visitor Programs at the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium.

Think you might not like it? It might be worth giving it a try. The king cake is filled with roasted crickets, which according to Necaise lends "a nice nutty flavor," and is topped with a crickety crunch on top, similar to a danish with pecans. Necaise adds, "And of course, it's decorated with purple, green and gold sugar…we could’t call it a king cake without that!"

The 23,000-square-foot attraction is the largest free-standing museum in the United States dedicated to insects. Thousands visit Bug Appetit every year, where exotic culinary creations are prepared by Audubon bug chefs along with fun lessons about how insects are an important alternative source of protein and a culinary delight if cooked correctly.

"Cricket king cake samples are available through Lundi Gras, Feb. 27. The tastings are included with general admission while supplies last. Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium will be closed Mardi Gras day Feb. 28..

Advance tickets are recommended and can be purchased by visiting AudubonNatureInstitute.org or at any Audubon Nature Institute attraction. Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium is located at 423 Canal Street in downtown New Orleans in the U.S. Custom House.

