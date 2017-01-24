NOPD: Car stolen near St. Louis Cemetery

Photo of vehicle similar to the make and model.

The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a 2002, blue Dodge Caravan that was stolen at the intersection of Treme and St. Louis Street.

The incident happened on Jan. 20 at around 3:30 p.m. The victim parked her car in the area and discovered it missing the next morning at around 11:55 a.m.

The license plate reads ZFC014. There is a Star Wars decal on the rear window and a New Orleans Public Library sticker on the bumper.

If you have any information regarding this vehicle, contact any First District detective at 504-658-6010. You can also offer tips to Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

