VIDEO: An erratic driver slams into a Louisiana State Police vehicle

A Louisiana State trooper stopped a dangerous joyride by an intoxicated driver.

What the Louisiana State Police are calling ‘unsettling footage’ was posted Tuesday on the agency’s Facebook page.

On Saturday, just after noon, several callers reported an erratic driver on Interstate 12 westbound west of Hammond.

The vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, swerved into the grassy median and ultimately crash into the rear of a Louisiana State Police vehicle.

Kyle Nadler of Florida was traveling westbound on Interstate 12 when he saw an erratic driver in a Dodge truck.

Nadler called 911, provided authorities with a vehicle description, and provided a running commentary about the exact location of the truck as it continued westbound on I-12.

Nadler and other drivers positioned themselves to prevent other westbound traffic from getting too close to the unpredictable driver.

As Nadler relayed the position of the truck, 911 operators and troop personnel were updating troopers heading to the scene.

The closest trooper positioned his unit on the shoulder of I-12 west of the Pumpkin Center exit.

As the truck approached, it veered off the right lane and crashed into the rear of the unit.

Investigators suspect the driver of the truck, Bradley Burch, was high on heroin at the time of the crash.

Burch and the Trooper both sustained minor injuries.

Burch was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for DWI, reckless operation, and driving with a suspended license.

