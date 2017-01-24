Gunman targets lost driver who stopped to check his map app

A 23-year-old man became one of the city's latest victims of crime when he pulled over at a stop sign to get directions from his map app. The incident happened early Tuesday morning at Chef Menteur Highway and Cardenas Drive shortly before 1 a.m.

The NOPD says the driver was approached by a suspect who produced a black gun, possibly a glock. The gunman reportedly demanded the victim’s car. Police say the driver handed over his keys and exited the vehicle. The suspect fled inside of the victim’s 2017 Black KIA Forte LP# 923-AKC in unknown direction.

The suspect is described as being approximately 5’10” tall. he was wearing a black mask, a long-sleeved green shirt, and carrying a dark colored firearm.

The stolen vehicle is a black 2017 KIA Forte with Louisiana license plate number 923AKC. Police released a photo of a similar make and model. .

If you have any information about this incident or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle please contact Detective Travis Johnson or any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.