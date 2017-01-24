David: Winter feel returning

Our next front approaches on Wednesday, but we'll be warming up until it arrives. Plan for highs to reach the upper 70's in spots with a few showers around. Behind the front, the skies will clear and temperatures will fall overnight.

From Thursday into early next week, a cool January pattern will take hold. Temperatures will run slightly below average right through the weekend. It doesn't look like we will see any freezes for the South Shore, but there could be a couple of nights near freezing north of the lake this weekend.

-David Bernard

