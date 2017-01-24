Murdered Domino's driver was the 'backbone of the store'

Domino's managers spent much of Tuesday afternoon meeting with police detectives about the murder of one of their drivers.

The crime has shaken the Algiers community, and Domino's is now offering a $25,000 reward for the arrest of the person responsible for killing popular driver Michael County. County is described as a warm, hardworking 49-year-old father of four known by coworkers as “Mr. Mike.”

The NOPD has released few details about the crime. They say county was killed by someone in a black Chevy sedan which sped away toward Woodland Drive after county was gunned down.

"At the time of his death he was training another driver. That's the type of guy he was - he was the backbone of the store," said Domino's manager Robert Tedesco.

County was gunned down on quiet Stratford Place in Algiers Monday night while delivering a pizza.

"He would have given them whatever they wanted. They did not have to take his life," said County’s father, Maurice Morgan.

County is the third Domino's driver killed in the New Orleans area in the past three years, and officials are perplexed about what to do.

"Most of our team members don't carry cash. If they do, it's less than $20. Crime doesn't pay," said Domino's manager Glenn Mueller.

County's coworkers are shocked and saddened.

"I am at a loss for words. When I find out more, I'll be more comfortable," said driver Lawrence Thompson.

For the next week, Domino’s Algiers will donate 50 percent of their proceeds to County's family of four.

"He had no enemies, sweetest man alive. That's what his wife told us," said Tedesco.

County is described as a workaholic who had driven for Domino’s for the past six years.

"He always worked. He was a family man," said Morgan.

Stunned coworkers showed up for work Tuesday thinking about ways to keep themselves safe.

"Probably make phone calls, pay more attention, start driving slow," said Thompson.

Company official said they are cooperating fully with police and hope an arrest comes soon.

