Saints meet with LSU players at Senior Bowl

It's long been asked, with the talent coming out of Baton Rouge, year in and year out, why haven't the Saints drafted more LSU players?

It's a fair question with likely a more complex answer. But for at least this week at the Senior Bowl, the Saints interest in Tigers is real.

Of the four prospects here, three have already had confirmed meetings with the Saints.

"The Saints might have been the first team I talked to," wide receiver Travin Dural said.

"The Saints were one of the teams, I met with the whole staff almost," linebacker Duke Riley said.

"It was a normal conversation between, just like any other teams," cornerback Tre'Davious White said. "I'm just ready to get to football, man."

The last LSU player drafted by the Saints was Al Woods back in 2010.

With all the success many former Tigers are having across the league, perhaps this year is the right time to end that drought.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.