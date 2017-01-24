Man tells police he was robbed at gunpoint after giving acquaintance a ride

New Orleans Police want to find the man pictured here as they investigate an armed robbery (Source: NOPD)

New Orleans police want to find a man accused in an armed robbery in the 1600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on Jan. 21.

The victim told detectives that he met an acquaintance on North Roman Street around 11 p.m. The female acquaintance asked the victim to give her and her male cousin a ride to the cousin’s residence. Police said when the group got to the residence, the man pulled a gun and demanded the victim’s money. The attacker is accused of using the victim’s debit card at an ATM at the intersection of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne Avenue.

Surveillance cameras captured an image of the man police say is responsible for the armed robbery. Police say he is known to frequent the Mandeville/St. Roch area with a woman known as “Slim.”

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to call NOPD detectives at (504) 658-6050 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

