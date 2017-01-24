Upset Hatchimal owner sues toymaker

A lawsuit alleges millions of children have been disappointed by Hatchimal toys. (Source: WXIX photo)

Some parents who rushed to buy Hatchimals over the holidays want their money back.

A California woman has filed a class-action lawsuit, claiming the Hatchimal she bought for her daughter never hatched. The lawsuit alleges millions of children have been disappointed by the holiday season's popular gift.

Hatchimals maker, Spin Master, has encouraged unsatisfied customers to contact the company's customer service department to resolve their issues.

