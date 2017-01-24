Hotel project has potential to lure more business to N.O.

City leaders hope construction of a Virgin Hotel will eventually lead to a commitment from Virgin Atlantic to operate out of Armstrong International. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

Construction of a controversial downtown hotel should begin in April.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, a Virgin Hotel will be built on a parking lot at 550 Baronne Street.

City leaders have hoped the construction of a Virgin Hotel would eventually lead to a commitment from Virgin Atlantic to operate out of Armstrong International.

Developers have been going back and forth with the city for years over how to build in this area. In 2015, City Council agreed to allow developers to build up to 148 feet tall. That's over the zoned limit of 125 feet and 10 stories.

The hotel should open in early 2019.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.