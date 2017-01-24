Three south Louisiana men indicted in federal child pornography cases

A federal grand jury returns three new child pornography indictments in Louisiana as a result of the Project Safe Childhood initiative.

The investigations involved various federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Michael Stanley Clark of Denham Springs is charged with production, distribution, transportation and possession of child pornography.

Jerry R. Brown of Greensburg is charged with receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography as well as possession of child pornography.

Iordan Bossev of Baton Rouge is charged with receipt and possession of child pornography.

FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Jeffery Sallet said, "One of law enforcement's highest priorities is to protect those who are most vulnerable among us."

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.