NOPD seeks 'R.I.P.' car in connection with St. Roch homicide

The NOPD is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle of interest in connection with a Jan. 17 shooting in St. Roch that is now a homicide after one of the victims died.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Mandeville Street. At about 2:25 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to a call of shots fired and found two male victims in a stolen vehicle. Detectives determined that the men had been in a shootout with people in another car. The two victims in the stolen vehicle each sustained gunshot wounds. As a result of his injuries, the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control and crashed into a parked car in the 1700 block of Mandeville Street, which struck and injured female standing nearby.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One of the victims in the incident died today (Jan. 24).

The vehicle of interest is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with dark tinted windows. The vehicle also featured artwork on its hood with the letters “R.I.P.”

Anyone with information on this vehicle or this incident is asked to contact Homicide Detective Nicholas Williams at 504-658-5300.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

