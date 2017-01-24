NOPD seeks suspect in aggravated assault

NOPD investigators want to find a woman they say pulled a gun on a victim in Algiers.

Investigators are looking for Chilita Hudson, 38.

They say Hudson showed up at the victim's home on Kable Drive as the victim returned home around 3 a.m.

The victim says Hudson pulled out a silver firearm and pointed it at her, then fled the area.

Police are asking anyone with information about where Hudson can be found to contact any Fourth District detective at 504-658-6040 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

