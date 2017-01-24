Tanzel Smart looking to make Tulane proud in Wave's return to Senior Bowl

Tanzel Smart played in 48 career games for Tulane and will get one last chance to represent the Green Wave Saturday when he plays in the Senior Bowl. It will mark the first time in three years that the school is represented at the annual gathering of top talent heading to the NFL Draft.

The defensive tackle weighed in at 296 pounds Tuesday morning before heading out to practice for the first time "I feel like its a big opportunity to represent Tulane. We had a couple of guys in the past that came here that did really good and we just have to keep the train rolling. I think it shows a lot of people that they really have some good talent coming out of Tulane. Those guys before me are really good and just try to keep the train going, like I said."

Wide receiver Ryan Grant was the last Wave representative in 2014, before him, 44 other Greenies suited up in the Senior Bowl.

