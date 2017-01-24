Loomis on lack of LSU players: Luck of the draw

Mickey Loomis addressed the topic of LSU players Tuesday at the Senior Bowl. Specifically, with so many successful Tigers in the NFL, why haven't the Saints drafted one since 2010?

"There's a lot of good LSU players in the league and guys that we have coveted," Loomis said. "It's kind of the luck of the draw in the draft. At the time that we are picking, we don't necessarily have them on our board or they got taken before. There's a lot of circumstances that arise that causes us not to have an LSU player. It's not because we don't think they're good players. That's for sure."

Al Woods was the last LSU player drafted by the Saints in 2010. Duke Riley, Travin Dural and Tre'Davious White

have all met with Saints representatives here in Mobile.

