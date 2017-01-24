Concordia Parish man cited for running illegal guide service



Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Concordia Parish man for allegedly guiding hunts on a wildlife management area (WMA) on Jan. 4 in Concordia Parish.



Agents cited William K. Sutton, 62, for not abiding by WMA rules and regulations after being found guiding hunts on Richard K. Yancey WMA.



Agents were on patrol in the area of the Richard K. Yancey WMA for the bucks only deer season in progress, when they observed a vehicle parked near an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) trail. The vehicle was pulling a small trailer equipped with a dog kennel with another vehicle parked nearby with a New York license plate.



Agents then observed two subjects exiting the woods on foot from the ATV trail with one man carrying a shotgun and the other not armed, which they say was later revealed to be Sutton.



During the license and compliance check of the man carrying the shotgun, agents report they found he was carrying a magazine that included an advertisement for SDW Outfitters from Monterey, La., which is owned by Sutton. At the bottom of the magazine page with the advertisement, agents observed a hand written note indicating that the man paid Sutton a $600 deposit and a post-it note with Sutton's address.



The gun carrying man allegedly admitted to agents that he paid Sutton for his guiding services on the WMA. After being confronted with the evidence, investigators say Sutton also confirmed receiving money for his guiding services on the WMA.



WMA rules and regulations state that nobody may act as a hunting guide for which they are paid by any other individual or individuals for services rendered to any other person or persons hunting on any WMA.



Operating a guide service on a WMA brings a $100 to $350 fine plus court costs and up to 60 days in jail.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.