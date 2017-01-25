Your Weather Authority: A warm Wednesday ahead, but temperatures will drop overnight

Another front is approaching the area Wednesday, but temperatures will be warming up until it arrives.

Highs will reach the upper 70s and come close to 80 degrees with a few showers around this afternoon.

Behind the front, the skies will clear and temperatures will drop overnight.

From Thursday into early next week, a cool January pattern will take hold. Temperatures will run slightly below average right through the weekend.

There should not be any freezes for the south shore, but a couple of nights could see temperatures in the mid-30s on the north shore.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.