Happening Today: Kenner Council again takes up RV, boat parking ordinance

It may soon be illegal for Kenner residents to park boats or trailers in front of their own homes.

Last year the city approved an ordinance that would make it illegal to park them in front of any property.

The rule would go into effect this April. But residents are taking a stand, opposing the implementation of that rule.

Under the ordinance, homeowners would need to put their RVs, trailers or boats in driveways or find another spot to park them off the street.

Violators would be fined or could face jail time for flouting the restrictions.

Kenner's acting mayor said there are other options for the ordinance aside from that has been proposed.

The city’s planning commission is expected to give a recommendation today on whether or not to defer enforcing that ordinance.

The council will vote in March.

