NOPD searches for a missing juvenile

New Orleans police are looking for a juvenile missing since Saturday.

Paris Esteen, 17, was last seen Saturday around 1:30 at her grandfather’s home in the 5400 block of Pauline Street.

Her mother said Esteen left the home during a discussion and advised that she was going to her uncle’s house, located two houses away.

The mother then went to the uncle’s house and learned Esteen never went to the house.

Esteen has not been seen or heard from since. She has a history as a runaway.

Paris Esteen is described as a black female with a brown complexion, standing about five-feet-one-inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds. She has peach-colored hair in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a McDonald’s uniform black polo shirt, black pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paris Esteen is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

