Partially-blind man thwarts robbery by swinging his cane

A partially blind man thwarted an attempted robbery Mid-City by swinging a cane at the potential robber.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. in the 3900 block of Iberville Street.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, was walking in the block when the would-be robber, described as a black man armed with a gun, got out of a car and demanded money.

The victim attempted to strike the perpetrator with his cane several times.

The perpetrator fled the location in an unknown direction.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.