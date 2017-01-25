Children's museum move to City Park set, construction to start this year

A timetable has now been set to break ground and move the Louisiana Children’s Museum to City Park.

Prior to the announcement, the assembled crowd was taken on a virtual tour of the new 56,000 square foot facility.

The new museum will feature interactive exhibits including a literacy center, an edible garden and a full-service café. There will also be a large outdoor space, a discovery walk, and an immersive ecosystem.

The announcement was made by the Taylor Beery, president of the museum’s board of directors.

"We have completed the funding for $45.5 million that is needed for us to break ground in 2017,” Beery said. “We accomplished this amazing feat, that we thought was impossible, with private donations, federal and local grants and with the amazing support of the state of Louisiana."

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and several state lawmakers who were present called this a win for early childhood education.

The current Louisiana Children's Museum, located on Julia Street in the Warehouse District, is 30 years old.

An exact date to begin construction has not yet been set.

