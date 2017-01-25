Administration: Police chief suspension 'not related' to Carnival Krewe

Delgado Community College administrators say the recent suspension of Campus Police Chief Julie Lea is unrelated to the Mystic Krewe of Nyx.

"The administrative investigation and suspension of Chief Lea are not related in any way to the Krewe of Nyx," Director of Public Relations and Marketing Tony Cook said.

Lea is a founder and captain of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx, which started in 2011.

The college suspended Lea on January 18th, according to Cook. She was hired in August of 2015.

Cook would not disclose what the investigation involves, only saying Mrs. Lea is under investigation and on paid leave.

