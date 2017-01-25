Victim's uncle searches for clues in killing as Domino's drivers return to work

The family of a slain Domino's driver is reaching out to anyone who can help solve the murder. Some are out trying to find their own clues as Domino's Algiers resumed delivery Wednesday.

A tribute to slain Domino's driver Michael County formed near the spot where he was shot to death Monday night while on a delivery.

"He was a people person. He would make people laugh, he always had a smile on his face," said County's uncle, Lloyd Williams.

Two miles away, fellow drivers resumed delivery from the Domino's store that County worked out of for six years.

"You got to do what you got to do," said driver Lawrence Thompson as he carried boxes of pizzas to his delivery truck.

Thompson was the first driver to step up and go back to work, wary of the risks.

"I will be a little more observant than I have been," Thompson said.

As Domino’s tries to get back to business, Lloyd Williams scoured Algiers, trying to find answers to the worst tragedy his family has seen.

"I just want to find out why did this happen," he said.

Williams droves around the neighborhood looking for clues as to why anyone would want to kill his nephew, a 49-year-old father of four.

"He was a real great guy and a good father to his kids," Williams said.

New Orleans police report no new leads in their search for County's killer. Anti-crime activist and local businessman Sidney Torres took a call last night from a Domino’s regional manager.

“After talking with the owner of Domino's, he's frustrated," Torres said. "I could hear it in his voice.”

Torres, who helped devise a French Quarter crime plan, said Domino's management is worried about the ongoing crime issues, including the murder of three of their drivers.

"His sales are strong, but in New Orleans he's at the point he doesn't know where else he will deliver," Torres said.

Torres said the crime problem is rooted in drugs, a lack of opportunity and a lack of manpower. He said the city needs to take strong action, and County's uncle agrees.

"Give yourself in," Williams said, appealing to the killer. "If you don't, don't go hurt no one else."

Domino's Algiers is giving 50 percent of its proceeds to the victims family. They are also offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who helps capture the killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

