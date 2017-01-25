Zurik: New Orleans considers search for new inspector general

For nearly six years, FOX 8 News has tracked sometimes unexplainable overtime by workers at New Orleans' Sewerage and Water Board. Now it looks like the agency wants to loosen its restrictions on overtime even further. The city's inspector general calls the move foolish.more>>
For nearly six years, FOX 8 News has tracked sometimes unexplainable overtime by workers at New Orleans' Sewerage and Water Board. Now it looks like the agency wants to loosen its restrictions on overtime even further. The city's inspector general calls the move foolish.more>>
The resignation follows our story that questioned spending on trips and meals at ta nonprofit funded with your money, taxpayer money.more>>
The resignation follows our story that questioned spending on trips and meals at ta nonprofit funded with your money, taxpayer money.more>>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.more>>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.more>>
Police are looking for a suspect they say shot a fast-food worker in the leg after an argument turned violent.more>>
Police are looking for a suspect they say shot a fast-food worker in the leg after an argument turned violent.more>>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.more>>
A man's social media live stream ended violently after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20 and the restaurant owner smashed his camera.more>>
“These types of coercive practices are being used on private citizens that aren’t charged with any crime,” says Councilman Jason Williams.more>>
“These types of coercive practices are being used on private citizens that aren’t charged with any crime,” says Councilman Jason Williams.more>>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.more>>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.more>>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.more>>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.more>>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.more>>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.more>>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.more>>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.more>>
Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the two missing children whose mother was found dead Thursday.more>>
Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the two missing children whose mother was found dead Thursday.more>>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.more>>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.more>>