JPSO: 14-year-old arrested for armed robberies of food delivery drivers

A 14-year-old boy has been booked with three counts of armed robbery after three food delivery drivers were held up at gunpoint, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Decardion Stevenson was identified in a photo line-up. He was taken into custody Monday at John Ehret High School and booked into the Jefferson Parish Juvenile Assessment Center.

Following are JPSO accounts of the crimes:

On Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at 7:41 p.m., our officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred at 1901 Constantine Drive in Marrero. A female victim who was employed as a Domino's Pizza driver reported she was robbed at gunpoint by a black male suspect while delivering a food order to 1901 Constantine Drive. The victim reported she arrived at the residence and while waiting for a response at the door, was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown black male suspect. She told investigators the suspect appeared from the side of the residence and pointed a silver colored handgun at her. He demanded that she place the pizzas on the ground and turn over her money. The victim complied and relinquished $14 to the suspect, who then fled on foot. The suspect was described as a B/M, 17 to 20 years of age, 5'06" to 5'08" tall, wearing dark-colored clothing, a dark-colored hat and a green-colored bandanna covering his face.

On Monday, November 14, 2016 at 7:57 p.m., our officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred at 2024 Fernando Court in Marrero. A male victim who was employed by the business of Wing Zone in Marrero was instructed to make a food delivery at the 2024 Fernando Court address. The victim reported he arrived at the location and observed several individuals standing in the area. As he walked up to the delivery address he observed a black male on the side of the residence holding a silver colored handgun. The suspect pointed the handgun at him and demanded that he turn over the food order. The victim dropped the food and attempted to slap the handgun away from the suspect. After being struck in the head with the handgun, the victim ran to his vehicle which was parked in the driveway. When he got into his vehicle he discovered his black Koyocera cell phone, a black zip style money bag containing $60, his driver's license and bottle of cologne were missing. The suspect was described as a B/M, 18 to 28 years of age, 5'07" to 5'10" tall with a slim build, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark colored jeans and light colored shoes.

On January 16, 2017 at 8:24 p.m., our officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred at 1901 Constantine Drive in Marrero. A male victim who was employed by Marco's Pizza in Marrero was instructed to deliver the food order to the 1901 Constantine Drive address. As the victim approached the front door of the home he observed two black males inside of the residence who instructed him to enter. When he refused to enter the home, one of the suspects produced a silver-colored handgun and demanded the pizza order and his money. The victim complied and handed over the food and his money. The victim described the suspects as black males, one of which was armed with the handgun. They both had similar physical descriptions as being 17 to 25 years of age, approximately 5'8" to 6'0" tall and weighing approximately 150 to 160 pounds. Both were wearing dark-colored clothing bandannas with a skull design.

