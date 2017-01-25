David: Extended cool down coming

A cold front will move across the area tonight ushering in a week or so of slightly-below-normal temperatures.

From Thursday into early next week, a cool January pattern will take hold. Temperatures will run slightly below average right through the weekend. It doesn't look like we will see any freezes for the South Shore, but there could be a couple of nights near freezing north of the lake.

No rain is seen for the next seven days with only a few passing clouds from time to time.

David Bernard

