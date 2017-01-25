Concern over declining Jefferson Parish school scores

Jefferson Parish officials say its public schools dropped from a "B" letter grade to a "C" grade. Now the parish president wants a blue ribbon committee to ways to strengthen education for parish students.

"We need quantifiable goals with a defined timeline and action plan. This task force will become a think tank to help stimulate new ideas to improve education. It will also be an active group of leaders who will urge school board officials and the superintendent to speed progress toward enhancing our schools and system," Parish President Mike Yenni said.

One of Yenni's chief administrative assistants and former school superintendent will lead the task force. Dr. Diane Roussel will be charged with coming up with finding education solutions.

The parish says Jefferson had the "third-steepest decline in the state stemming primarily from lower high school state test scores."

Yenni will announce more on the education task force Thursday, January 26.

